Yuma School District One waiting on $77M bond approval

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The “Yes is Best for our Kids” fundraiser is looking to support Yuma School District One's attempts to get a bond worth $77 millions for renovations.

“It should be if not the highest priority for all of Yuma County is our young people," said former Arizona State Representative for District 24 Yuma County Russ Jones.

According to the district, they are one of the oldest in the state of Arizona and these district-wide renovations would be the first to happen in decades.

Jones is supporting the bond and has even started a fundraising campaign in favor of it.

“It’s doing some major major overhauls and redesigning so that they meet modern school safety protocols which many of our schools don’t and our children’s safety is paramount," said Jones.

The district also announced in a statement that they would not hold a comitee for the bond unless it is approved.

“District One prides itself on our transparency with parents, staff, and community members. In continuing with this transparency, an oversight committee would be appointed if a bond is approved. If a bond measure is not approved by voters, this committee wouldn’t be necessary. By researching best practices now, our Governing Board is taking a proactive approach for planning purposes," said the communications coordinator for Yuma School District One Christine Mccoy.

If approved the bond would add an average of over $3 to each property owner's home tax with an assessed value of $100,000 in Yuma County.

Jones says this extra tax would be worth it.

“You’re looking at the cost of a happy meal a day okay, you know what if you’re kids aren’t worth one happy meal a day then theres something wrong with you," said Jones.

The special election will be held on November 5.