San Luis, Arizona Parks and Recreation receive $10k donation from program

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis Parks and Recreation Department have received a $10,000 donation from Campesinos Sin Frontera's Thrive Program.

According to a press release, the City will use the donation to improve opportunities for youths in the San Luis community.

"We are immensely grateful for the generosity extended by the Thrive Program and are enthusiastic about the significant positive impact this collaboration will foster among our young residents and the broader San Luis community," stated Angelica Roldan, Director of Parks and Recreation. "We look forward to continuing to work together!"

A portion of the money will go towards expanding programs for youths and collaborate with the Campesinos Sin Fronteras San Luis Youth Leadership Institute to create murals.