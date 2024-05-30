Donate blood for a chance to win a car

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Donate blood for your chance to win a brand-new car.

Vitalant Blood Donation will be drawing a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta.

If you donate blood in Yuma County from now through September 6, you're automatically entered into a raffle that will take place in September.

"We are trying to attract 50 thousand blood donors this summer with Vitalant. We are the designated provider for 62 hospitals here in the state and to keep up for that need it takes more than 600 people to give blood every single day," said Sue Thew, Vitalant Blood Donation Communications Manager

