Childcare challenges and solutions forum by nonprofit organization

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The organization ‘First Things First’ gathered community members at O.C. Johnson Elementary School on Wednesday to talk about the current childcare challenges and potential solutions in the Yuma region.

Topics discussed included creating a plan or pathway to help recruit students into the early childhood education profession and raising awareness about the economic impact that childcare has on local businesses.

The Yuma Regional Director for the organization, Rudy Ortiz, also explained why childcare facilities are needed within the region.

“We have a crisis and that crisis is childcare and preschool. We have 18,000 children but currently, our early childcare system when it comes to preschools… when it comes to child care… we only have enough capacity for 6,000 children," he said.

The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation is also working with First Things First and setting up a coalition to brainstorm innovative solutions and ideas for child care in Yuma County.