YCSO notifies community of level two sex offender, Ernest Valles Rios

Ernest Rios is considered a Level Two sex offender with an intermediate risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) alerts the community of Level Two sex offender, Ernest Valles Rios who lives at a different address.

64-year-old Ernest Valles Rios lives on the 12400 block of South Linda Avenue in Yuma.

Rios is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

YCSO said Rios pled guilty in January 2000 to one count of Rape Spouse by Force/Fear/Etc., and one count of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 with Force in the Riverside Superior Court in Hemet, California.

Rios was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with the California Department of Corrections.

YCSO said his victims were a woman and a young girl known to him.

If you or anyone else have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.