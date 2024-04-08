Merrill Avenue project in San Luis receives funding

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis announced its Economic Development Department received $466,638 in Community Development Block Grant funding for the Merrill Avenue Improvement Project.

This improvement project will consist of widening and paving streets, and repairing and improving Rancho Los Oros and the Rio Seco retention basins, the city said.

It will make the necessary improvements to comply with the Americans and Disabilities Act of 1990.

The City of San Luis said the project will stretch from Merrill Avenue to the West Main Canal and Los Oros Street to County 22nd Street.

This project is expected to begin in July 2024 and be completed by February 2025, the city said.

“Upgrades and repairs to our roads and sidewalks help reduce traffic congestion, increase walkability, and further improve safety for drivers and pedestrians,” stated Mayor Nieves Riedel. “This project will bring a new wider road to serve the community better and help with the traffic flow.” She added.