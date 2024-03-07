Skip to Content
Yuma County

Record Silver Spur Rodeo attendance

By ,
today at 1:28 PM
Published 2:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local event had high attendance this year in Yuma.

People from all over the country came to support and enjoy a weekend of rodeo activities at this year's Silver Spur Rodeo.

The Silver Spur Rodeo Chairwoman said they had more people in the stands this year than last year.

"We were above the 2023 Rodeo… We were 15,000 maybe a little over that for the weekend and we're looking over that for this year," stated Peggy Collins, Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Chairwoman.

The Silver Spur Rodeo is working on its 80th anniversary next year.

Abraham Retana

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

