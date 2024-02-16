Yuma police notify public of level three sex offender, Jeremy David Weaver

Jeremy David Weaver is a level three sex offender with a high risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is alerting the community of a level three sex offender, Jeremy David Weaver.

43-year-old Jeremy David Weaver is residing in the area of Castle Dome and Yuma Palms.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

YPD said Weaver sexually assaulted a minor in Port Huron, Michigan between December 2005 and March 2006.

He was convicted out of the 31st Circuit Court on Two Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree.

Then, in May 2006, Weaver was convicted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct - third-degree (multiple variables).

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.