Hotel Del Sol in downtown Yuma seeks more money

The future Hotel Del Sol transportation hub is on the agenda for Wednesday's city council meeting once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Historic Preservation Office is requesting another change of order worth $214,030 for pre-construction services for Hotel Del Sol.

The city council has already approved a contract worth $1,015,000 in 2020 for design-build services.

They also approved $633,306 to rebuild the interior structure in 2022.

“The Arizona State Historic Preservation Office has requested that in order to maintain the historic element of the building like the Spanish colonial arches outside of the building they’re requesting this change order to preserve that aspect of the building,” said City Councilmember Art Morales.

City Councilmember Morales said they will request more information tonight to see where they're at with the project, along with budgeting, and more information for the public.

We'll have an update on what is talked about at the city council meeting tonight at 10.