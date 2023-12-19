City of Yuma invites community to attend water and wastewater rate public hearings

Public hearings will be happening in January 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma said it invites the public to attend public hearings in January on the proposed increase in water utility rates.

This is to meet the needs of the community including increased water demand and infrastructure needs.

The Water Sewer Commission meeting will be on January 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. at the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Training Room located on 270 W. 13th Street.

The City Council meeting will be on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma City Hall

The City of Yuma said it has not adjusted water and wastewater rates in five years.

The Utilities Department finished an Integrated Master Plan evaluation in 2023 which assessed the operational and capital infrastructure needs of the city's water system.

This plan found the need to revise and increase utility rates to meet the future financial requirements of the utility, said the City of Yuma.

The city contracted with Willdan Financial Services to complete an independent rate study and long-term financial plan of the City’s water and wastewater operations.

The City of Yuma said the study found that the city's average monthly residential utility rate is $25 less than the state average, while the costs to operate the water system continue to increase.

It also showed it costs the City of Yuma about $45 million a year to operate its water system and by 2032 the costs are expected to be upwards of $62 million.

According to the City of Yuma, both the study and the master plan recommended adjusting the water and wastewater rates to support water demand and infrastructure needs.

The City of Yuma said the study proposed a 3.5% increase, annually for the next five years, and for an average household in Yuma, it would be about $2.64 to $3.04 each year.

City Council adopted a notice about the increase in water and wastewater utility rates in November and will hold two public hearings in January.

Residents are invited to attend either meeting to learn more about this matter and give input.

“Over the course of the last 18 months, we’ve conducted two separate studies assessing our community’s water rates,” said City of Yuma Utilities Director Jeremy McCall. “The Water/Wastewater Rate Study and the 2023 Integrated Master Plan, both which have recommended incremental adjustments to our utility rate structures. With the approval of the proposed rate plan, Yuma will ensure it has a financially healthy utility and sufficient revenues to continue to maintain a high quality of service which our community expects.”

For more information, contact the City of Yuma Utilities Department at (928) 373-4600.