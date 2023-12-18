Man dies after being attacked by pit bull

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is dead after being attacked by a pit bull in Wellton.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) says a 59-year-old man was found dead on Friday, December 15 on Avenue 33E near Interstate 8 in Wellton.

The victim was attacked by a pit bull the previous night.

“It’s unknown why the canine attacked the victim. The canine was not located at the scene when the deputies arrived,” said Tania Pavlak, YCSO Public Information Officer.

Deputies say the canine died shortly after.

“The morning after on Friday at 8 o’clock in the morning, the canine was located deceased after it ran into traffic on the interstate," said Pavlak.

Some Wellton residents said this is not the first time this dog has attacked someone, but that person survived.

No word on who owned the dog.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have more information, call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.