Regional Center for Border Health prepares for possible Lukeville migrants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Lukeville Port of Entry was temporarily closed down on Monday, December 4, to process the influx of migrants that have been coming into the Tucson sector.

Regional Center for Border Health discussed how they are preparing for the possibility of Lukeville migrants coming to Yuma County.

President and CEO Amanda Aguirre mentioned that the maximum amount of migrants that they can handle is about 16 buses which totals to 900 people.

Recently, they have been helping the Tucson sector with the surge of migrants that they are seeing daily and currently, Regional Center for Border Health are seeing about seven to nine buses daily in the area.