Yuma County

Yuma police investigating aggravated assault

today at 9:48 AM
Published 10:05 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a man was involved in a fight and was stabbed.

YPD said that early Wednesday morning, officers responded to Yuma Regional Medical Center about an unknown man dropping off another man who had a stab wound.

After investigation, the victim was involved in an altercation near the area of South Haupt Avenue and 13th Place.

Yuma police said this is an ongoing investigation and no suspects have been identified.

If you or anyone has information about this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

