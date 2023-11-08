Skip to Content
Yuma County

Marine Corps 248th birthday

Abraham Retana
By
today at 2:42 PM
Published 5:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps is celebrating a big milestone today.

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma held a cake-cutting ceremony marking the 248th birthday of the Marine Corps.

There was also a uniform pagent showing the attires used in different wars over the years.

"It's a great honor and I think every marine all over the world reflects upon the sacrifice and the things the marines have done over the years," said Sgt. Maj. Abel Anthony Olmstead, Marine Wing Support Squadron 371.

The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps asks all marine troops to honor the legacy left behind by past marines and to uphold their high standards.

We want to thank the Marines for their service.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content