Marine Corps 248th birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Marine Corps is celebrating a big milestone today.

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma held a cake-cutting ceremony marking the 248th birthday of the Marine Corps.

There was also a uniform pagent showing the attires used in different wars over the years.

"It's a great honor and I think every marine all over the world reflects upon the sacrifice and the things the marines have done over the years," said Sgt. Maj. Abel Anthony Olmstead, Marine Wing Support Squadron 371.

The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps asks all marine troops to honor the legacy left behind by past marines and to uphold their high standards.

We want to thank the Marines for their service.