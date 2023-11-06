Skip to Content
Yuma County

Labor bus transporting agricultural workers rolled over


today at 8:30 AM
Published 8:58 AM

ROLL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bus transporting agricultural workers flipped on its side Monday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred in the area of Avenue 36E, between County 4th and 5th Streets.

Sources say multiple law enforcement and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies responded to the area.

Injured workers were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), according to sources.

There is no further information about how and when the rollover occurred, but KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com

