Skip to Content
Yuma County

Chicanos Por La Causa hosts workshops to teach parents about drug use

MGN
By
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - October is Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and Chicanos Por La Causa Parenting Arizona is offering classes and workshops in Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton for parents to learn about what to look out for.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 percent of high school students have reported using select illicit or injection drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, etc.

The first workshop will be held Wednesday, October 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It will be the RX 360 Workshop at Fort Yuma Health Care Clinic located at 401 Picacho Rd, Winterhaven, CA 92283 (ADAPP Department).

It is free of charge and lasts an hour.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content