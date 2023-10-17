Chicanos Por La Causa hosts workshops to teach parents about drug use

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - October is Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and Chicanos Por La Causa Parenting Arizona is offering classes and workshops in Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, and Wellton for parents to learn about what to look out for.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 percent of high school students have reported using select illicit or injection drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, etc.

The first workshop will be held Wednesday, October 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It will be the RX 360 Workshop at Fort Yuma Health Care Clinic located at 401 Picacho Rd, Winterhaven, CA 92283 (ADAPP Department).

It is free of charge and lasts an hour.