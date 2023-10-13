Yuma Territorial Prison named second best haunted destination

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territorial Prison was voted the 2nd Best Haunted Destination by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice.

Yanna Kruse, the Yuma Territorial Prison Historic Park Manager, shared this is a big win for Yuma and also told us where people come from to visit.

“The Yuma Territorial Prison is an extremely popular tourist site, we have people coming from Germany, from Spain, from Mexico, from California, from Yuma, you name it. People come to visit the Yuma Territorial Prison," expressed Kruse.

She also mentioned there are paranormal groups who will be making their way to the prison due to the activity there, especially in the Dark Cell.