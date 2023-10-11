One dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash

Yuma County Sheriff's office said alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 95 and Avenue 3 1/2 E.

YCSO received the report of the crash Tuesday evening.

Deputies said a white Toyota Tacoma was driving eastbound on Highway 95 and for unknown reasons, it traveled over the center lane and crashed head-on with a red Lincoln Navigator which was driving westbound on Highway 95.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was injured due to the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the next of kin has not been located for notification.

YCSO also mentioned the driver of the Lincoln Navigator was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have information about this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.