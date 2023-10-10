The Healing Journey hosts a Domestic Violence walk

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Healing Journey will be hosting a Candlelight Walk to raise awareness and support for the victims and survivors of domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate person.

The walk is set to start at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, and begins at The Healing Journey's office on 4th Ave and 22nd Street.

It will go all the way to 16th St. and head back to The Healing Journey.

“It’s creating awareness... [for] people to realize that domestic violence is true. That people do struggle and there is a light at the end of the tunnel," said Paulina Sanchez, the Clinical Supervisor of The Healing Journey.

