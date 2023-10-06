Skip to Content
Yuma County

Comite de Bien Estar receives federal funds

By
today at 2:28 PM
Published 2:34 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit received federal funding to continue with its affordable housing programs.

Comite de Bien Estar obtained $3 million through the capital magnet funds.

The money will help local low-income families to become homeowners.

"We have gaps in financing, gaps in interests, we have a lot of issues that make it difficult for people who used to qualify for housing to make it now. So hopefully this fund will help us break those gaps," said CEO of Comite de Bien Estar Tony Reyes.

Comite de Bien Estar was one of 52 non-profit agencies nationwide to receive federal funding.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content