Comite de Bien Estar receives federal funds

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit received federal funding to continue with its affordable housing programs.

Comite de Bien Estar obtained $3 million through the capital magnet funds.

The money will help local low-income families to become homeowners.

"We have gaps in financing, gaps in interests, we have a lot of issues that make it difficult for people who used to qualify for housing to make it now. So hopefully this fund will help us break those gaps," said CEO of Comite de Bien Estar Tony Reyes.

Comite de Bien Estar was one of 52 non-profit agencies nationwide to receive federal funding.