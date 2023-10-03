Yuma Swap Meet in search of new location, will not reopen in November

Yuma Swap Meet not planning to reopen in November for the 2023 season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Swap Meet said in a Facebook post they are looking for a new location as the U.S. government is expected to acquire their property in the future to expand the Border Patrol station.

They also included the Swap Meet will not reopen for the 2023 season in November.

Bill Gresser Jr., President of Yuma Swap Meet announced this on Monday, October 2.

“Yuma Swap Meet has operated at the same location for over 60 years, and we are proud of the contributions we have made to Yuma,” said Gresser. “At our core, we are a big family where hundreds of small local businesses work hard to make a living. At the same time, we are the largest tourist attraction in Yuma County with tens of thousands of visitors coming from Yuma and across the US, Canada and Mexico all winter.”

The Yuma Swap Meet hosts over 350 individual vendors every weekend during the season and most are from Yuma, but many also come from California, Oregon, Washington, and other states.

"We have always been good neighbors with the Border Patrol, and everyone appreciates their work for our country. We understand they need to expand, and we've been told that the Swap Meet property is the best property where they can expand," said Gresser.