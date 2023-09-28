Skip to Content
YCAT announces free rides for residents on Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Indigenous People's Day is celebrated on the second Monday of each October

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority (YCAT) said they will celebrate diversity with free rides for everyone on Indigenous Peoples' Day which is on Monday, October 9.

YCAT said this is the first year they will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.

“This celebration recognizes the contributions made in our community by the native population.” Kreger added, “This is just one step in the YCAT’s efforts to make sure that all residents feel welcomed on the local busses.”

For more information about the YCAT service visit www.ycipta.az.gov.

