City of Yuma to host workshop for ‘Brownfields to Innovation District’ project

Grant-funded project to help revitalize the area south of Giss Parkway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma wants your ideas on what to do with an area south of Giss Parkway known as "Old Town South" or "Brownfields."

The public workshop is on Friday, October 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Yuma City Hall, One City Plaza, in room 190.

The city hopes to collect ideas from locals on the "Brownfields to Innovation District" project to revitalize this area and boost our economy.

The land runs from Giss Parkway to Seventh Street and from Madison Avenue to Gila Street.

Lunch will be provided.

Those who want to comment or learn more information may contact CIP Project Manager Gibran Becerra at gibran.becerra@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-4505.