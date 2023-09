YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed near Yuma due to a crash at milepost 10.

ADOT said all eastbound traffic must exit at Avenue 8 1/2 East (Exit 9).

There is no estimated time for the eastbound lanes to reopen, but the westbound lanes are unaffected, said ADOT.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking story.