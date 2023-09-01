Dove hunting season in full flight once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September 1 marks the start of dove hunting season all across the U.S.

This year it does not just fall onto a Friday, but Labor Day weekend.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) says they are expecting a full flock of people this weekend, especially from California.

According to AZGFD, the only doves you can hunt are white-winged doves, mourning doves, and Eurasian-collared doves.

Also, "the daily bag limit is 15 mourning and white-winged doves, of which no more than 10 may be white-winged."

To hunt you have to make sure you have a valid Arizona hunting license and a migratory bird stamp which can be bought at any time in the season although the sooner the better.

You can purchase them at www.azgfd.com/license/.

Also, make sure to be up to date with this year's regulations at azfgd.com.