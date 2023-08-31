Somerton police officers have a new safe restraint device

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton police officers will now have a new tool they can use to save lives after the city council's approval.

The BolaWrap is a device that shoots out a rope to restrain a person running away or a person the police are trying to catch by causing minimal injury.

The rope is meant to be shot onto the arms or legs of a person the police may be after.

Currently, Somerton officers are in training and look to start using it in late September to early October.