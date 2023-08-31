Skip to Content
Yuma County

Somerton police officers have a new safe restraint device

KYMA
By
Updated
today at 10:57 AM
Published 10:28 AM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton police officers will now have a new tool they can use to save lives after the city council's approval.

The BolaWrap is a device that shoots out a rope to restrain a person running away or a person the police are trying to catch by causing minimal injury. 

The rope is meant to be shot onto the arms or legs of a person the police may be after.

Currently, Somerton officers are in training and look to start using it in late September to early October.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content