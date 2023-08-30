Yuma police to conduct impaired driving detail Labor Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced it will be conducting DUI patrols this upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

The impaired driving detail will begin on Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4.

There will be additional officers on hand, stopping any drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

YPD wants to remind you to always plan a safe way home before going out to celebrate.

And if you are planning on drinking, designate a sober driver or take an Uber home.

YPD recommends these easy steps to help you have a safe holiday weekend: