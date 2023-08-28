Local home damaged from gunshots, suspect still at large

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department found a home damaged by multiple gunshots in the area of South 17th Avenue and West Main Canal Road Monday morning.

Yuma police said they responded to a report of gunshots on Monday around 1:47 a.m.

Officers located the home and found it was damaged by multiple gunshots.

Yuma Police said the home was occupied at the time but there were no reported injuries.

There are no suspects in custody currently and this is an active investigation.

The Yuma Police Department said if anyone has any information about this case, contact them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.