Yuma County invites vendors to join the 2023 health fair

Yuma County would like businesses in health to network and a chance for them to see what everyone has to offer

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Karla Vazquez, Yuma County Benefits Coordinator says there are 50 open spots for vendors in their 2023 Health Fair.

"We're looking for health and wellness vendors who want to be a part of this amazing health fair that we host for the Yuma County employees," says Vazquez.

This event is an opportunity to share information about your health and wellness resources through samples, health screenings, hand-outs, and interactive activities.

"We want the employees to network with all the local companies and to see what kind of benefits they have from using the services," says Vazquez. "So we want to make that connection between our Yuma County employees and the vendors that are available for them. So then that way they can follow up with places where they want to work out."

As far as who can join in on the fun?

"We're looking for gyms, we're looking for new clinics, places where you get massage therapy, anything that has to do with health, wellness, and financial," continues Vazquez. "Yuma county, we actually really focus on mental health, soul, physical nutrition. There's so many aspects to the wellness world, and we're looking for all of you to participate in our health fair."

The theme this year is "Wellness Rocks."

The deadline to sign up is August 31.

The Yuma County Health Fair is set to take place on October at Pivot Point from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This event is not open to the public, only to vendors.

You can find the application on their website.