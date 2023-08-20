Skip to Content
Yuma County

Phoenix Fire Department to send a team to Yuma

today at 4:03 PM
Published 4:14 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Fire Department sent a team of 16 Water Rescue Specialists to Yuma Sunday .

According to a press release, this was at the request of the Arizona Department of Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) as this was in preparation for potential flooding due to the tropical storm.

The press release also said the specialists responded with boats and water safety gear. The team worked closely with local agencies to enhance their emergency response efforts.

The team left Phoenix at around noon.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

