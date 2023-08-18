Skip to Content
Yuma County

MCAS Yuma alerts community of increased noise levels for Friday afternoon

KYMA
By
New
today at 12:31 PM
Published 12:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma said they have military training on Friday afternoon which will result in an increased level of noise between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

MCAS Yuma said the training is being conducted by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

They are participating in its Realistic Urban Training in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

According to MCAS Yuma, during the training, those who are near the base may experience higher than normal noise levels due to the use of simulated small arms fire between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content