MCAS Yuma alerts community of increased noise levels for Friday afternoon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma said they have military training on Friday afternoon which will result in an increased level of noise between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

MCAS Yuma said the training is being conducted by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

They are participating in its Realistic Urban Training in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

According to MCAS Yuma, during the training, those who are near the base may experience higher than normal noise levels due to the use of simulated small arms fire between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.