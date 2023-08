YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Fair team said the Second Annual Fall Fest scheduled to take place in October has been postponed for 2024.

The team said the decision was made due to construction projects happening around the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

For now, the team is moving forward with the 72nd Annual Yuma County Fair scheduled for April 2 to April 7, 2024.