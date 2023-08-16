Skip to Content
Yuma County

Crossroads Mission receives donation

Abraham Retana
today at 1:47 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business is giving back to the community by helping a non-profit organization.

"Sign Pro" signs and graphics company gave Crossroads Mission a check for $20,000.

The money will help buy items needed for its men's shelter

"You know we all want to give back to our community and the need from Crossroads was due that it hurts," stated Brandy Wright, Sign Pro General Manager.

"And we appreciate it so much because we need water and we need food," stated Myra Garlit, Crossroads Mission CEO.

To learn how you can donate to Crossroads Mission go to https://crossroadsmission.org/.

Abraham Retana

