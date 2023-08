YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in the Foothills area late Monday morning.

According to Rural Metro, they responded to the area of Paula Avenue and 37th Street at around 10:40am.

Rural Metro is asking Yuma residents, including residents in the Foothills, to avoid the area so fire crews can put out the fire.

