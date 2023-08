YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A semi-truck with furniture inside caught on fire early Monday afternoon, according to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

YFD received a call at around 1:00 p.m., and the trailer caught on fire near the 16th Street exit on Interstate 8 (I-8) and 16th Street.

Rural Metro Fire was also at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation, but KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.