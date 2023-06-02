Hazardous waste facility raises concerns for local residents and officials

A special permit request goes before the Yuma County Board of Supervisors despite opposition from city elected officials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many people aren't very happy with the possibility of a hazardous waste facility being built next to the Yuma Palms Mall.

Next Monday, Sydcol will have its second hurdle to jump over in its efforts to attain a special permit.

Chris Morris council member for the City of Yuma said, “As far as the storage location, it's a no-go on our part because it's too much risk. We’re talking about a ton of different hazardous waste materials being transferred in our roads.”

The company is looking to nail down an agreement for a hazardous waste operation located near the area surrounded by agriculture, homes, and the Yuma Palms Mall.

In late April, dozens of concerned citizens voiced their objection to the plans including first responders, and city council members.

“This is not a good location. I think anybody that takes a good look at this is gonna have the same feeling,” expressed Morris.

Despite the concerns, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend the approval of the special permit request after a 6-2 vote.

Priscilla De Los Reyes lives in the area and is worried about the environment and the kids in her neighborhood.

“I think they should take it to another area where its far away from the people and not at reach in case there is a chemical waste, in case there is an accident and a spill that can happen because of the kids, you know, I got kids and this is a kids community," said De Los Reyes.

The request is on Monday's agenda and the Yuma County Board of Supervisors will vote to approve or deny the special permit.