May 23, 2023 12:06 PM
Yuma City Hall to close for Memorial Day

City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 29

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma City Hall will be closed on Monday for observance of Memorial Day.

City Hall will also be closed on Friday, May 26 as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule.

Trash pickups will also lag one day that week due to the holiday.

City of Yuma residents who have their garbage picked up on Mondays will get picked up on Tuesday.

Residents with garbage pickups on Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday.

While curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.

Requests for non-emergency services such as street repair, graffiti, vandalism, streetlight outages, road sign repair, and more can be made directly online with Yuma Click & Fix.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

