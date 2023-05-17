Local Circle K robbed, investigation ongoing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman robbed a local Circle K gas station, at knifepoint, during the early Wednesday morning hours.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they responded to the Circle K store, located in the area near W 8th Street and S Avenue B, at around 3:00am Wednesday.

YPD also said that the suspect entered the store and demanded money while holding a knife. Once the suspect received the cash, which YPD did not disclose how much the suspect took, she took off, on foot, northbound from the store.

In addition, YPD said that the suspect, a White woman with reddish hair, five-foot, five-feet tall with a slim build, was wearing all-black clothing, a black hat, white tennis shoes and a black medical-style mask.

Fortunately, YPD did not report any injuries. The case is under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or dial the 78-CRIME number at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.