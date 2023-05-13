One woman dead in car crash, YPD investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a car crash that resulted in one death.

According to YPD, the incident occurred at around 9:18pm in the area near E. 32nd Street and Araby Road.

YPD said that a 46-year-old man was driving a gray 2020 Nissan Kick when he crashed into a 78-year-old woman crossing the street. YPD pronounced the woman dead on scene.

However, YPD revealed that speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.

YPD also encourages anyone with information about the case by calling (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to submit an anonymous tip.