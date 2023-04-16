Fort Yuma Rotary hosts Pars Under The Stars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fort Yuma Rotary hosted the Pars Under The Stars Tournament Saturday, April 15.

The tournament took place at Desert Hills Par 3 Golf Course from 5:00pm till midnight, featuring glow-in-the-dark golf balls. This tournament was one of many fundraisers for back to school shopping, scholarships, and nonprofits.

Before the tournament started, participants had dinner provided by burgers and beer. Saturday's event also marked a very special occasion: Fort Yuma Rotary's 61st birthday.

"We're gonna be celebrating our birthday with this event, with all the people joining us today, celebrating all these years of Fort Yuma Rotary Club doing something in the community. Our club is really involved in activities that actually make a difference in the community," said Juan Guzman, Fort Yuma Rotary Club member.

In addition, Fort Yuma Rotary held a ball drop for money. One person received $100 for their ball being farthest from the hole, six people received $100 for their ball being on top of the hole, and one person won $2,000 for their ball being in the bottom of the hole.

According to Fort Yuma Rotary, they surpassed their goal of $10,000 with over $12,000 collected. If you want to learn more about the club, then click here.