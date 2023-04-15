Addie Packs hosts 2nd Annual Walk for Addie

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Addie Packs hosted the 2nd annual Walk for Addie event at West Wetlands Park Saturday.

The event was to honor Addison Tams, Addie for short, who was born with a congenital heart defect (CHD) in 2008, but died in 2020. Addie's family and friends created Addie Packs in her memory as well as to help families dealing with CHD.

For those who donated entered a raffle where they could win a barbecue grill and a patio furniture set. The Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma Gymnastics, and Zumba in the Foothills sponsored the event.

The overall theme of the event was something Addie said to her mother as Addie was growing up.

"As early as Addie could talk, one of the first things I remember her saying was 'I'm gonna keep you forever,' with such intentionality and assurance. As she grew up, those words became as common to me as hearing 'mom,' but as I was working to find the perfect title for her dedication, 'I'm gonna keep you forever' took on a different meaning," said Stacy Tams, Board Member of Addie Packs and Addie's mother.

After the opening ceremony and Zumba warm-up, the participants, including Addie Packs' board members, lined up around the start line and walked around the park.

If you want to learn more about Addie Packs, then click here.