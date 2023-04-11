Skip to Content
Paradise Casino to host meet and greet with Jose Ramirez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paradise Casino is inviting boxing fans for a personal meet and greet with professional boxer Jose Ramirez.

The meet and greet will take place on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 2:00pm. All ages are welcome to take pictures with Ramirez, a top ranked Junior Welterweight, as he will sign autographs.

Not only will fans meet the former world champion, who the press release said that he is poised to regain the championship belt after winning an 11 round match against Richard Commey, but fans can visit the Sportsbook to make their in-person bets on the Davis v. Garcia fight.

If you want to learn more about the meet and greet, and learn more about Ramirez, then read the press release below.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

