YFD respond to mobile home fire, one person treated for injuries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 31, in the area near West 3rd Street, where YFD responded to reports of smoke coming from a trailer.

When YFD arrived, they located the smoke emitting from the trailer's front door. They then kicked the door down, and were met with heavy smoke. However, no fire was active at the time.

Once inside, YFD located a man, who was conscious and asking for help. YFD carried the man out of the trailer and YFD paramedics treated the man for heat and smoke injuries.

After that, the man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) for life-threatening injuries and then was taken to a burn center in Phoenix.

During the investigation, YFD said that the fire started in an unattended cooking pot, placed on an open stove. They also said that no other injuries were reported. However, due to the moderate smoke damage, YFD deemed the trailer uninhabitable.

If you want to learn more about this, then read the press release below.