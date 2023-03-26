Yuma County Cinderella 2023 taking place at Yuma Theatre

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Cinderella Scholarship Program is hosting the Yuma County Cinderella 2023 Sunday at the Yuma Theatre.

Starting at 11:00am, the doors will be open at 10:30am for the public.

The goal of the pageant is to offer achievement, scholarship opportunities and training to the participants.

Furthermore, the program says they want to "foster self-confidence and public speaking skills in young women and encourage our judges to look for girls who are equally poised, personable, and talented."

There are five different age divisions for each participant:

Cinderella Baby: 0-35 months

Cinderella Tot: 3-6 years old

Cinderella Miniature Miss: 7-9 years old

Cinderella Miss: 10-12 years old

Cinderella Teen: 13-17 years old

Cinderella Woman: 18-26 years old

All local participants qualify to attend the Arizona state finals in June. After that, the participants will then qualify to attend the International Finals in July.

Tickets are sold by phone, online, or at the door. The ticket price per person is $5.00. State Royalty will be joining for the pageant.