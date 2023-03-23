Wet and rainy day for Yuma, residents react

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The wind was definitely kicking up today but that didn't dampen locals and their activities for the day.

Trees and flags swaying in the wind out in the Foothills. There was a lot of wind activity at the Yuma Palms Mall.

One local mom and daughter were in high spirits and welcomed the wet weather.

Kari Wyatt expressed, “I think that it’s nice because its gonna be hot before we know it, so you gotta appreciate the cool when we got it. It was raining when we left but its not now, so we’re good."

One local business didn’t let the rainy, or windy weather stop the show. Hunter Manzo, owner of A Pop Above says that despite the gloomy weather “even in the cold…people come up and buy Icee’s here."

The rain in Yuma was no match for other parts of the country including our neighboring state.

Manzo went on to say, “We’re very lucky we’re not in California, they’re getting hammered so, I’m just gonna enjoy the weather. I kinda just enjoyed the cool even though it's not gonna last.

Windy conditions are expected on Wednesday as well.