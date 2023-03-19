Car enthusiasts meets at local coffee shop for Cars and Coffee

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of car enthusiasts came together Sunday for a Cars and Coffee event. The event took place at the Coffee Bean near 4th and 24th Street.

Going to the Coffee Bean every Sunday of the month, it’s an event where car enthusiasts get together, have coffee, and hangout.

Two Mustang owners touched on something you’d see in a Fast & Furious movie: Illegal street racing.

“We don’t want the faction of ‘You have to race to show off.' We just want to be cool, calm, and collected,” said Jake, a Mustang owner.

However, another Mustang owner, and Sales Consultant for Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Andrew Stapp, spoke about a solution to the problem: A sanctioned drag race.

“It seems to me that the City of Yuma could organize something along those lines, so that these kids who invest in their cars and they build, and that they want to show them off would have a safe, organized, and regulated place to do that," Stapp spoke.

Stapp further added that a drag racing event, should local authorities host and regulate one, would reduce the number of illegal street races.