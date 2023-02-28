Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 6:12 PM
Romance scams, what you need to know

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is putting an alert out for romance scams, after reporting at least one case in the city.

Officers say the scam happened earlier this month but did not disclose any other details.

Officers say scammers lurk social media and dating apps for potential victims. 

According to local law enforcement obvious signs to watch out for is when asked for money within a month or two.

Esteban Cabrera with the YPD said in addition “another red flag is not knowing the person in real life, it could be someone from another country trying to talk to you over a social application."

The current Federal Bureau of Investigation report says Arizona victims has seen a total of 18 million dollars in loses.

Chennell Ramos

