Medical professionals provides ways to stay safe during windy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It may be dusty outside but medical professionals want you to have a clear vision of your health.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory on Wednesday.

These conditions can take a toll on people most vulnerable including children, older adults, and those with upper respiratory conditions.

Even with severe weather, there are three major ways to stay safe.

"Avoid exposure that’s number one, number two is prevention and if you must absolutely have to go outside; wear a mask and number three is take your medications,” said Sandra Bernal, a registered respiratory therapist at Yuma Regional Medical Cen

In addition, Carlos Munoz, a Yuma Regional Medical Center registered respiratory therapist offers what signs to look out for.

“if you have any pre-existing lung conditions and your inhalers are not working especially with this weather…if you are feeling shortness of breath, and your chest is tight, you have a cough…I would recommend to seek medical attention as soon as possible," said Munoz.

Looking ahead to Saturday, experts warn another weather system is expected to move into the region.