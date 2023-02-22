Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Updated
today at 9:51 AM
Published 11:38 PM

Medical professionals provides ways to stay safe during windy conditions

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It may be dusty outside but medical professionals want you to have a clear vision of your health.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory on Wednesday.

These conditions can take a toll on people most vulnerable including children, older adults, and those with upper respiratory conditions. 

Even with severe weather, there are three major ways to stay safe.

"Avoid exposure that’s number one, number two is prevention and if you must absolutely have to go outside; wear a mask and number three is take your medications,” said Sandra Bernal, a registered respiratory therapist at Yuma Regional Medical Cen

In addition, Carlos Munoz, a Yuma Regional Medical Center registered respiratory therapist offers what signs to look out for.

“if you have any pre-existing lung conditions and your inhalers are not working especially with this weather…if you are feeling shortness of breath, and your chest is tight, you have a cough…I would recommend to seek medical attention as soon as possible," said Munoz.

Looking ahead to Saturday, experts warn another weather system is expected to move into the region. 

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
arizona
health
weather
Yuma
yuma county
Author Profile Photo

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content