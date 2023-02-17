Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Published 7:10 PM

American STARH Foundation looking for local help

KYMA

A veteran living at the Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma needs a volunteer on Saturdays

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The American STARH Foundation is looking for a volunteer to help a local veteran.

The STARH Foundation provides many services for local vets, including an emphasis on preventing veteran suicide.

A vet currently living at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Yuma is in need of transportation to church services at MCAS Yuma on Saturday mornings.

If you would like to help a veteran attend church, contact Blade Anthony at (310) 430-4392.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content