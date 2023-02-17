American STARH Foundation looking for local help

A veteran living at the Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma needs a volunteer on Saturdays

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The American STARH Foundation is looking for a volunteer to help a local veteran.

The STARH Foundation provides many services for local vets, including an emphasis on preventing veteran suicide.

A vet currently living at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Yuma is in need of transportation to church services at MCAS Yuma on Saturday mornings.

If you would like to help a veteran attend church, contact Blade Anthony at (310) 430-4392.