ADOT to restrict westbound lanes on Interstate 8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for following lane restrictions.

ADOT says that they will restrict lanes along Interstate 8 (I-8) in Yuma. Starting from 7:00am to 5:00pm, this will occur on Thursday, February 9 and will go until Friday, February 10.

Here are the following details:

Westbound I-8 between Pacific Avenue and Avenue 4E will be reduced to one lane.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 mph.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

During that time, maintenance crews will also repair the guardrail.

All in all, drivers should plan for delays, obey the reduced speed limit and traffic control items, and use caution around construction workers.